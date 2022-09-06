New Nissan X-Trail starts at £32,030

Nissan has unveiled its latest SUV, the new Nissan X-Trail and the car will start at £32,030 in the UK, it will be available with a range of power options.

This will include a fully electric model and a mild hybrid version which will come with a 1.5 litre petrol engine and a 150kw electric motor.

For this new iteration, Nissan has drawn on the well-established DNA that runs through all three of the previous generations: muscular design, flexible utility, and advanced all-wheel drive capabilities. The All-New X-Trail will be available in both five and seven seat configurations, offering a convenient option for days out with extended family or friends.

Thanks to the new Alliance CMF-C platform, which showcases advanced engineering, innovation and technology, the All-New X-Trail will again raise the bar in the crossover segment. Customers with a taste for adventure will savour the enhanced dynamic performance and advanced electrification technologies that the new generation of X-Trail offers.

“Replacing an icon like the X-Trail is a huge responsibility. It has established itself as a vehicle for families to share adventures in, so we know what our customers appreciate. For the fourth generation, we will give them the capacity for adventure, with an advanced electrified all-wheel drive powertrain, combined with intuitive and convenient technology,” said Francois Bailly, Senior Vice President, Chief Planning Officer, for Nissan’s AMIEO Region.

