Nissan Ariya EV starts at £43,845

Nissan has announced the pricing for its new EV crossover, the Nissan Ariya in the UK, the car starts at £43,845 and orders start on the 5th of July.

The Nissan Ariya comes with three battery and powertrain options with up to a top range of 329 miles and 600Nm of torque.

The Ariya’s all-electric platform combines excellent power delivery, charging capabilities and range, with a carefully tuned balance between ride, comfort and handling agility. Available in just two grades Advance and Evolve but in three different battery and powertrain combinations in the 2WD 63kWh, 2WD 87kWh, and e-4ORCE AWD 87kWh; with a range of up to 329 miles, Ariya can confidently meet a variety of customer needs.

Staying true to Nissan’s heritage of fun-to-drive exciting vehicles, the Ariya is built on the all-new Alliance CMF-EV platform that’s optimised to deliver unparalleled performance. Thanks to the 100% electric powertrain, Ariya offers instant torque and powerful acceleration to deliver a smooth, quiet and responsive driving experience. Nissan ensured the EV drivetrain in the Ariya was not only very quiet but that no noise was more dominant than another at speed, resulting in a uniformly quiet and relaxing cabin – even in the rear seats, an area where many vehicles exhibit less noise abatement.

You can find out more details about the new Nissan Ariya over at the Nissan website at the link below, the car will be available to order from next week.

Source Nissan

