Nissan Ariya all electric coupe crossover unveiled

Nissan has unveiled a new all electric vehicle, the Nissan Ariya which is a coupe crossover and it will come with a range of up to 310 miles.

This new crossover SUV comes with a range of power options, the top one features 389 horsepower, the standard model will have 215 horsepower and a range of 223 miles.

The Ariya – Nissan’s first all-electric coupé crossover– offers powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation, as well as an interior with a welcoming, luxurious lounge-like atmosphere. Its stress-free autonomous driving features, voice personal assistance and seamless connectivity heighten on-road confidence and provides a welcoming environment for the driver and passengers. And with an estimated range of up to 310 miles (based on WLTP combined cycle, subject to homologation), Ariya is the perfect partner for daily commutes and road trips alike.

“The Nissan Ariya is a truly beautiful and remarkable car,” Gupta said. “It enables you to go further, easier and in comfort. The Ariya is designed to impress, and to express what Nissan strives for – making our customers’ lives better.”

You can find out more information about the new Nissan Ariya over at Nissan at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Nissan

