MicroDock Nintendo Switch dock includes capture card, hub, dock and more

Gamers looking to capture Nintendo Switch gameplay as well as add a wealth of features to their console, maybe worth checking out the new MicroDock. Providing power pass through as well as input and output ports for audio, HDMI and more. MicroDock makes connecting the Switch to your computer and monitor easy.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $99 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Switch All-in-1 MicroDock campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Switch All-in-1 MicroDock Nintendo Switch dock project watch the promotional video below.

“MicroDock makes it as simple and convenient to stream your Switch as it does Xbox and PS games. Get your Switch gaming skills seen by a worldwide audience and start your rise to gaming fame right now.”

The Switch All-in-1 MicroDock allows you to record Full HD 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, as well as offering full customization and control of your streaming setup to suit your needs.“Up to 192Mbps Bitrate, Play and Create Without Compromise. Get an All-in-1 MicroDock, and you won’t need the big and heavy Switch dock anymore. Our dock’s compact and light design(230mm x 43mm x15mm, 90g) lets you freely play your Switch with your friends in TV mode anytime and anywhere. And you won’t have to sit at your table for streaming.”

The bitrate of video capture cards like the Elgato HD60 S+ is only 60Mbps, yet MicroDock offers speeds that more than treble that, reaching up to 192Mbps. “Play on-the-go and you and your audience can enjoy fast and furious Nintendo Switch gameplay with no latency.”

“Say goodbye to too many devices and a mess of cables. MicroDock can satisfy all your needs. Save time, money, and hassle. Upgrade your game equipment today!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Nintendo Switch dock, jump over to the official Switch All-in-1 MicroDock crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

