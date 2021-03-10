Nikon Z9 full-frame flagship mirrorless camera announced

Nikon has this week announced it is currently developing a new full frame flagship mirrorless camera in the form of the Nikon Z9. The Nikon Z9 full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless camera is scheduled for release in 2021, and represents a “significant leap in technology and performance” explains Nikon in its press release.

“The Z 9 brings together Nikon’s groundbreaking technologies to deliver the best still and video performance in Nikon history, meeting the advanced needs of professionals across a wide range of genres. It utilizes a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor and new image-processing engine. In response to the growing needs of professionals, advanced enthusiasts and cinematographers, it includes support for 8K video recording as well as various other video specifications that fulfill diverse needs and workflows. The Z 9 embodies ultimate usability as a tool offering users an unprecedented imaging experience, from capture to workflow, exceeding that of previous digital-SLR and mirrorless cameras.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Nikon

