Nikon Z5 launches in August from $1,400

Nikon has announced their new Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera will be launching next month during August 2020. The Nikon Z5 is equipped with a 24.3MP CMOS sensor and EXPEED 6 processor afford wide sensitivity to ISO 51200, quick shooting at 4.5 fps, UHD 4K video at 30 fps and 273-point hybrid autofocus system.

The Nikon Z5 also features in body camera stabilisation thanks to a 5-axis sensor-shift Vibration Reduction (VR) mechanism that compensates for up to five stops of stabilization regardless of the lens in use. This system also works with adapted lenses, when using the optional FTZ Adapter, where 3-axis stabilization is used.

“Capable of recording more than just stills, the Z 5 supports UHD 4K video recording at up to 30 fps and Full HD recording at up to 60 fps, with the ability to save movie files to the in-camera memory cards or to an optional external recorder via HDMI out. UHD 4K recording uses a 1.7x crop of the center portion of the frame while Full HD recording uses the entire full frame. Additionally, in-camera time-lapse shooting is also possible with the ability to produce a finished UHD 4K video file directly from the camera.”

Pricing for the new Nikon Z5 :

Nikon Z5: $1,396.95

Nikon Z5 with 24-50mm Lens: $1,696.95

Nikon Z5 with 24-200mm Lens: $2,196.95

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Lens: $396.95

Nikon Z Teleconverter TC-1.4x: $546.95

Nikon Z Teleconverter TC-2x: $596.95

Features of the Nikon Z5

– A large 3.2″ 1.04m-dot LCD screen is available for bright, clear, and vivid image playback and live view shooting. The screen has a tilting design to suit working from high and low angles and it is also a touchscreen for more intuitive operation, navigation, and settings control.

– A 3.69m-dot electronic finder is present for comfortable eye-level viewing.

– Dual SD memory cards slots both support up to the UHS-II protocol for high-speed and efficient photo and video file saving.

– A robust magnesium alloy chassis is both dust- and weather-resistant to benefit working in harsh climates and inclement conditions.

– Built-in SnapBridge connectivity to enable seamless transfer of low-resolution imagery as well as remote shooting capabilities. BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Wi-Fi enables communication between the camera and a smart device and, additionally, the mobile device can remotely trigger the shutter and display a live view image from the camera to enable working from a distance.

– Included EN-EL15c rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides approximately 470 shots per charge, and in-camera charging is supported via USB, even when the camera is in use. Additionally, it is also compatible with optional MB-N10 multi-battery power pack for extended shooting times.

– Creative Picture Controls: Dream, Morning, Pop, Sunday, Somber, Dramatic, Silence, Bleached, Melancholic, Pure, Denim, Toy, Sepia, Blue, Red, Pink, Charcoal, Graphite, Binary, and Carbon.

– Multiple Exposure mode lets you combine several exposures into one frame for creative effects.

– Focus Shift mode automatically takes a series of up to 300 sequential images while advancing the focus position in each shot. These images can then be stacked into a single image with extended depth of field, making it ideal for close-up shooting of smaller objects as well as for landscapes and other still subjects.

Source : Nikon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals