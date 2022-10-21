Nikon Photo Contest 2022-2023 announced

Nikon has this week announced that entries for the Nikon Photo Contest 2022-2023 will start to be accepted from 1:00 p.m. on October 27th, 2022 to February 13th, 2023 1:00 p.m (all dates and times JST). The Nikon Photo Contest is an international photo contest that has been held since 1969 to provide an opportunity for photographers around the world to “communicate and to enrich image-making culture for professionals and amateurs alike“.

You can expect more details including information on how to apply to be published to the Nikon website very soon. In the meantime check out the announcement video below to learn more the 2022-2023 photography competition. The Contest is open to all professional and amateur photographers, regardless of age, gender, or nationality.

“The Nikon Photo Contest was first held in 1969 and is one of the biggest international photo contests in the world. It aims to enrich imaging culture by providing an opportunity for professional and amateur photographers around the world to engage with one another. In the previous 38th Contest, a total of 26,000 participants from 150 countries and regions across the world submitted over 65,000 works.”

Nikon Photo Contest 2022-2023

“We are pleased to welcome Sarah Leen as the Lead Judge for the Nikon Photo Contest 2022-2023. In 2013, Sarah Leen became the first female director of photography for National Geographic magazine and National Geographic Partners. In 2020, she established the Visual Thinking Collective, a community of female editors, teachers, and curators specialized in creating and managing visually driven projects. She has great influence over a wide variety of artists, beginning with the next generation of photographers.”

Sarah Leen comments :

“My hope for the Nikon Photo Contest is to gather stories that represent our world today. We are just getting used to a new way of life after three years of isolation and fear from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, we have new opportunities and new chances. So think about your world, think about what you’ve seen change and grow, and that are now there as new opportunities. I’m really looking forward to seeing works that come from all over the world. We have an opportunity with this contest to show where we are today and tell our stories, share your personal stories.”

Entry Categories

1. Photo Competition

Theme: “Beloved”

i. Single Photo Category

Entry format: Single photo

Any equipment may be used

ii. Photo Story Category

Entry format: Photo story (two to five images)

Any equipment may be used

2. Short Film Competition

Theme: “Next Steps”

* English subtitles are required if a language other than English is used in videos (not required if English is used).

i. Short Film Category

Entry format: 180- to 300-second-long video

Any equipment may be used

ii. Super Short Film Category

Entry format: 20- to 40-second-long video

Any equipment may be used

For more information on the photography competition jump over to the official Nikon website by following the link below. (Details including information on how to apply will be published to the Nikon website shortly.)

Source : Nikon



