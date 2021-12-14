Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Z mount super-telephoto prime lens under development

During the announcement of the new Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Z mount camera lens, the photographic company has also announced the develop and of the new Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, a super-telephoto prime lens, offering a new addition to the ever growing range of Nikon Z mount camera lenses. The NIKKOR Z 800mm has been specifically designed for full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Z mount super-telephoto prime lens

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Nikon, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is an S-Line lens, delivering powerful rendering with outstanding resolution while thoroughly reducing color bleeding. By adopting a PF (Phase Fresnel) lens for the first time in a NIKKOR Z model, a compact and lightweight body is realized, making it highly portable despite being a super-telephoto lens.

With its high rendering performance and superb mobility, this lens will reliably support the imaging expression of many photographers ranging from advanced amateurs to professionals. Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.”

Source : Nikon

