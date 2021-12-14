NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Z mount camera lens

Nikon has today announced the release of its new NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 standard zoom lens created for the companies full-frame Nikon FX-format mirrorless camera range. The NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 camera lens offers photographers a versatile, standard zoom lens that covers from wide-angle 28 mm to mid-telephoto 75 mm with the maximum aperture fixed at a fast f/2.8.

The NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 camera lens offers a maximum aperture of f/2.8 throughout the zoom range, creating a natural bokeh that is unique to the fast f/2.8 maximum aperture. The camera lens weighs 565 g and features a dust and drip-resistant design and is finished with an antifouling coating on the front most lens surface.

NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 camera lens features

“This lens’s price point is more approachable compared to the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S. Furthermore, with its compact, lightweight body, the lens supports new expressions by photographers who want to expand their range of creativity with the fast f/2.8 maximum aperture while providing a great option for professionals and high amateur users. Nikon will continue to pursue new dimensions in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the ongoing development of imaging culture with the hope of further expanding the possibilities for imaging expression.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Nikon, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

NIKKOR Z 28-75mm Z mount camera lens

The maximum aperture fixed at f/2.8 maintains the same exposure throughout the zoom range.

Covers focal lengths from 28 mm to 75 mm while supporting a wide range of shooting scenes and subjects from landscape to portraits.

The compact, lightweight body with a total length at 120.5 mm and weight of approx. 565 g provides great portability.

The minimum focus distance of 0.19 m at the wide-angle end enables capture of dynamic shots from close proximity.

Stable resolution throughout the entire zoom range.

Lens design supporting video recording, with reduced shift in angle of view when adjusting focus (focus breathing) and stable exposure control.

Incorporates a control ring, to which settings such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned, and which realizes quiet, smooth operation.

Adoption of an STM (stepping motor) for quiet operation and rapid response delivers comfortable AF drive for both stills and video.

Electromagnetic diaphragm realizing precise aperture control is installed.

Source : Nikon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals