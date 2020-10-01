Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f2.8 S ultrawide-angle zoom lens

This month Nikon has released its new ultrawide-angle zoom lens the form of the NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, specifically designed for the companies flagship Z mount system and is compatible with full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras.

“The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is a fast, ultrawide-angle zoom lens that is part of the S-Line*1 of NIKKOR Z lenses. Throughout the entire zoom range, a constant fast maximum aperture of f/2.8 is maintained while delivering incredibly sharp and clear rendering performance from maximum aperture and throughout the entire frame. It is the world’s shortest and lightest lens in its class, with a length of approximately 124.5 mm and a weight of approximately 650 g. The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is the perfect lens for a wide variety of landscapes, from starry skies and mountain scenes to cityscapes. It allows users to enjoy recording of both stills and videos, with the realistic and dynamic expression characteristic of ultrawide-angle lenses.”

“Additionally, in comparison to the AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED, point-image reproduction of point light sources, as well as backlight resistance which effectively suppresses ghost and flare even under harsh lighting conditions, have both improved drastically. Despite being an ultrawide-angle lens with a maximum aperture of f/2.8, adoption of a lens with aspherical surfaces on both sides for the front-most element has realized a front surface that is very nearly flat. This enables the attachment of filters via the dedicated lens hood, responding to a variety of photographers’ needs.”

The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S joins the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S to cover the wide-angle, standard, and telephoto ranges, greatly expanding the possibilities of imaging expression for high amateur and professional photographers alike.

– Adoption of a lens with aspherical surfaces on both sides for the front-most element, and a design that maximizes the advantages of the short flange focal distance, has helped to achieve the world’s shortest and lightest — approx. 124.5 mm and approx. 650 g respectively — lens in its class, while enabling superior optical performance.

– Effective suppression of sagittal coma flare*1 for superior point image reproduction characteristics that render stars as sharp points not only at the center of the frame, but all the way to the edges.

– Adoption of Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO Coat effectively reduces flare and ghosting caused by light.

– Designed to achieve superior dust- and drip-resistance*2, provides toughness and durability for outstanding reliability, and features a fluorine coating for superior antifouling performance

– Drive sounds have been quietened by the AF mechanism for which a stepping motor (STM) has been adopted, and the aperture mechanism.

– A “click-less” control ring is adopted for smooth operation and in consideration of eliminating unnecessary operational sounds with video recording.

– Equipped with an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism for greater convenience.

– Adoption of L-Fn (lens function) button and a lens information panel supports smooth operation.

– When the dedicated lens hood (supplied) is attached, screw-on filters can be attached to the front of the lens. Sheet-type gel filters can also be inserted in the filter slot at the rear of the lens.

– The new Neutral Color NC Filter 112mm and Circular Polarizing Filter II 112mm are scheduled to be released at the same time as the NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet Nikon, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Nikon

