NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct fast standard prime camera lens wins Camera GP 2020 “Editors Award”

Nikon has this week announced its fast standard prime camera lens the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, has received the Camera GP (Grand Prix) 2020 “Editors Award”. The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct is the companies flagship lens in the NIKKOR Z line-up, “a one-of-a-kind manual focus 58mm lens” with the largest aperture of any NIKKOR ever: f/0.95, and is now available priced at $8,000.

“Made possible by innovations of the Z mount, it achieves a new dimension of performance—vast depth-of-field control and elaborate bokeh for portraiture and video, superb point-image reproduction and low-light performance for night landscapes and astrophotography, outstanding resolving power for industrial and scientific applications—all in an immaculately constructed lens with precision feel and brilliant operability. Inspired by legacy. Built for the future. This is a masterpiece only Nikon could create.”

“The Camera GP awards focus primarily on cameras and lenses, and are sponsored by the Camera Journal Press Club (CJPC/Japan), which was established in September 1963, and is comprised of editors from 10 print and online camera and photography magazines (as of April 2020). Recipients of the Camera GP 2020 awards were selected from products that were released between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct was selected by CJPC members as a winner of the “Editors Award”, evaluated based on popularity, topicality, and innovation, from all cameras and imaging devices with the exception of those chosen as Camera and Lens of the Year.

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct has won numerous imaging and design-related awards across the globe since its release in October 2019. Among them are the Best Mirrorless Prime Standard Lens award at the TIPA World Awards 2020 and a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020.”

Features of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens :



– The symbol of the Nikon Z mount system’s optical performance with the fastest* maximum aperture (f/0.95) in Nikon history

– The extremely shallow depth of field and large and beautiful bokeh possible only with a maximum aperture of f/0.95

– Outstanding resolution along the focal plane at any shooting distance from close-up to infinity, even at maximum aperture

– Unique spatial expression with ideal blur characteristics as the degree of bokeh transitions smoothly and naturally with increasing distance from the focal plane

– Incredible point-image reproduction characteristics that render point light sources as point images, making sharp and clear night landscapes and starscapes possible, even at maximum aperture

– Adoption of large-diameter ground aspherical lens elements made of glass with a high refractive index enables powerful, yet extremely precise, aberration correction

Source : Nikon

