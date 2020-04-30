Nighthawks vampire RPG game launching early 2021

Game developers Curiousity Engine, who ran a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2018 to raise the funds required to take their vampire RPG to PC, has this week released a new teaser trailer whetting your appetite for the game which is expected to launch early in 2021 on PC.

“The secret is out. Vampires have been exposed to the world… and you’re one of them. Seize the night as a modern monster, stepping out of the shadows to build a thriving nightclub empire through fear, seduction, and forbidden supernatural gifts. Your second life begins tonight.”

“Enter a twisted, darkly comic city where humans and vampires are struggling to live together. Take over a failing nightclub on the wrong side of the tracks, and turn it into your personal empire through seduction, intimidation, and careful use of secret supernatural Gifts. Befriend and recruit fellow outcasts, digging deep into their stories and harnessing their skills. Explore a fully voiced, lavishly written world of dark shadows and bright neon, where your every decision will push the world towards a bold united future, or forever destroy any hope for peaceful coexistence.”

– Climb from rags to riches as a modern Vampire

– Build your nightclub into a true nocturnal empire

– Meet a cast of off-beat, fully voiced characters

– Indulge your inhumanity— but be home before sunrise

– Engage in strategic combat against humans and vampires alike

Source : Steam : Eurogamer

