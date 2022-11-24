A new night vision monocular has launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the HONGDIGI H1-355. Offering full color nighttime optics with a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, together with a six times digital zoom and a 34 mm F1 .4 aperture. Equipped with 5x optical lens and an adjustable 6x digital zoom, the digital magnification can be changed to 1x, 2X, 4x, or 6X as desired. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $117 or £99 (depending on current exchange rates).

“he HONDIGI H1-355 is the ultimate high performance night vision monocular. With a 32mm objective lens and 6x magnification, it can be used anywhere any time of day or night without skipping a beat. It provides excellent capabilities for people who need to hunt animals at night, keep track of neighborhood activity 24/7 or simply just want to explore nature after dark, even when you’re taking a video or picture with 8k quality. It’s designed for various applications such as hunting, general observation, or surveillance at nighttime.”

Night vision monocular

If the HONGDIGI H1-355 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the HONGDIGI H1-355 color night vision monocular project play the promotional video below.

“With a minimal illumination of 0.005 Lux, it is possible to see in full color without turning on infrared even in really dark environments by using the super night vision mode. Unlike other types of cameras that emit an infrared light, this camera can still hide from anyone who may want to observe what you are filming.”

“Equipped with 3W high-power infrared lamps, the darkened environment can be clearly observed and photographed. Infrared technology has been divided into four levels of regulation, able to adjust depending on the conditions around you. Even in complete darkness (unless it’s pitch black), one can still see up to four hundred meters away! Switching between three different modes—color mode, black and white mode, or brown mode—is possible thanks to its screen display.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the color night vision monocular, jump over to the official HONGDIGI H1-355 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals