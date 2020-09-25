NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 prequel now available to preorder

The highly anticipated prequel to the breakout hit NieR:Automata, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is now available to preorder, and upgrade of the legendary action-RPG NieR Replicant, will be launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 23rd, 2021. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about the highly anticipated prequel.

“A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity… NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is an updated version of NieR Replicant, previously only released in Japan. Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more! The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the “Sealed verses.”

“Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother. The original all-star team returns including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata).”

Source : Major Nelson

