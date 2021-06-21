NFT digital art visualizer by Vini Naso and Love Hultén

If you have splashed out on an expensive piece of NFT digital art you may be interested in a new NFT visualizer created specifically to display non-fungible tokens or NFTs. Created by a collaboration between digital artist Vini Naso and Love Hultén the NFT digital art visualizer is powered by a Raspberry Pi module and includes controls allowing users to can tweak how the Dissrup NFT Visualizer displays their chosen NFT image. Allowing you to pause or cycle through frames or simply let the NFT digital art visualizer decide a random way to display it.

Love Hultén has created a wide variety of different products from portable game consoles to furniture all beautifully designed and finished to the highest standard. Items created by Hultén are made to order and no pieces kept in stock so delivery times may vary if you are interested in purchasing the NFT digital art monitor to display your recently purchased NFT investment.

“Love Hultén is an audiovisual artist and a Swedish craftsman. He fuses traditional craftsmanship with modern tech to create unique objects in an unexpected merge of form and function. Specializing in creating one-of-a-kind exclusive objects, he offers the client a genuine and personal experience. Everything is crafted, polished, and assembled by Hultén in his one-man studio located in Gothenburg, Sweden.”

