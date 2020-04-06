Slagwerk-101 is an audiovisual sculpture from Love Hultén (Video)

We have featured a number of amazing creations from Love Hultén on Geeky Gadgets, his latest creation is called Slagwerk-101.

Slagwerk-101 is an audiovisual sculpture which is based on percussion instruments and you can see it in action in the video below.

Slagwerk-101 can be used standalone for acoustic drum patterns, but that may not be ideal for everyone. For more audio control you might want to use it with synchronized MIDI backtracks, using personal drum samples and such. Let the machine perform as a visual element on stage. The system is divided into a number of cubic instrument segments, and these cubes can be arranged in many ways. As stages vary in size, so does Slagwerk-101. For cramped stages, the cubes could be stacked vertically, like a monolith choir. For larger spaces, the cubes may be spread out in order to claim he stage, placed separated from each other like sole pieces.

You can find out more details about the Slagwerk-101 from Love Hultén over at his website at the link below.

