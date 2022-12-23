The NFL has announced that the NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube, as the National Football League has announced a new partnership with Google.

The NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, you can see more details on the new partnership below.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

“YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they’re streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights,” said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. “Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We’re excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere.”

You can find out more details about this new partnership between Google and the National Football League over at the NFL at the link below.

Source NFL

Image Credit: Adrian Curiel





