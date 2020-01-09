NextMind brain control development kit now available to pre-order for $400

NextMind is now taking preorders for its rain sensing wearable capable of providing real-time device control. The small wearable device offers both comfort, discretion and the best signal quality on the market says NextMind, who have developed the wearable to be easily worn and used without any training. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the non-invasive electroencephalogram (EEG) device.

“NextMind combines deep neural networks and neural signals from the brain to transform a user’s intention into direct brain commands, creating a symbiotic connection with the digital world. The NextMind device offers the smallest, non-invasive, discreet and comfortable design. It is modular and can fit with any digital interface, unlocking the potential of direct brain command to any environment.”

“The NextMind SDK offers a totally new way of interacting with VR and AR environments. Users have their brain directly connected to the digital world, bypassing their physical body and creating a fully immersive experience. NextMind is the world’s first brain-sensing device for instant game control, creating an engaging and symbiotic gaming experience.”

“The NextMind Dev Kit allows developers and hobbyists to easily build their own brain-controlled environment and applications. The Dev Kit is built around Unity 3D, an intuitive and widely used game engine. It is provided with building blocks, tutorials and demo applications.”

For more details and the ability to preorder your development kit priced at $400 jump over to the official NextMind website by following the link below.

Source: NextMind : R2VR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals