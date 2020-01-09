Radacat real time GPS tracker require no subscription or cell service

Phones are great for communicating when you have cellular service but once you go off grid you need a new solution. Radacat is a real time GPS tracker that requires no cellular connectivity or subscription providing an easy way to communicate and locate your friends while off grid. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the GPS tracker which is available via Indiegogo at a 43% discount.

“RADACAT is designed for locating your loved ones and keeping them safe. No matter where you are in the world. No cell service or Wi-Fi needed and there are no monthly fees. The GPS Messenger 2 & the Mini Tracker are 2nd generation devices by RADACAT Technology. With improved reliability, increased range, built-in GPS module, new app interface, and compatible with the 1st generation of products.”

– Real-time Tracking

– SOS

– Geo-Fence Alerts

– Off-line Maps

– Off-line Texting

“True GPS and LoRa technologies allow you to create your own private network or join The Radacat Public Mesh Network with other Radacat users in your area. Since no cellular or GPS services required, RADACAT is the most affordable tracker in the market. Download HD maps for off-grid adventures. Then locate, share a location or set a meeting point with your group. Send text messages to your friends and other Radacat users in your area. Create private groups and get a confirmation when a message is delivered.”

“The Radacat Mini GPS Tracker is ideal for pets. It’s sleek, compact and lightweight. Attach it to your dog’s collar, backpack, luggage, camera bag or around someone’s wrist. It’s tiny, with extreme 6 miles long-range capability and SOS function.”

Source: Indiegogo

