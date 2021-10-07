Newt low-power, open source, 2.7-inch IoT display

Makers, developers and hobbyists searching for a low-power open source display may be interested in the 2.7 inch display called Newt, which will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. Perfect for Internet of Things projects the display is powered by an ESP32-S2 module and features SHARP’s Memory-in-Pixel (MiP) screen technology.

Newt low-power, open source display

Newt is a battery-powered, always-on, wall-mountable display that is capable of connecting to the Internet to retrieve data for your project such as weather, calendars, sports scores, to-do lists, quotes and more. it is powered by an ESP32-S2 microcontroller that you can program with Arduino, CircuitPython, or ESP-IDF. The development team responsible for creating Newt explain a little more about its inspiration, features and hardware.

“We consider Newt to be the next step in the evolution of low-power display boards. Perfect for makers, SHARP’s Memory-in-Pixel (MiP) technology avoids the slow refresh times associated with E Ink displays. To support timers and alarms, we’ve also added a real-time clock (RTC). And finally, we’ve designed Newt with battery operation in mind – every component on the board was chosen for it’s ability to operate at low power”

– Newt hardware is compatible with open-source Arduino libraries for ESP32-S2, Adafruit GFX (fonts), Adafruit Sharp Memory Display (display writing), and RTC RV-3028-C7 (RTC)

– Arduino libraries and sample programs are under development and will be available in our GitHub repository before launch

– CircuitPython libraries and registration are on the roadmap, with the development of a CircuitPython library for the RV-3028 real-time clock as a key dependency

For full specifications of Newt jump over to the official Crowd Supply project page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals