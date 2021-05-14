TinyS2 TinyPICO ESP32-S2 development board

Adafruit has today announced the launch of a new project to its range in the form of the TinyS2, a TinyPICO ESP32-S2 development board powered by ESP32-S2, a single-core Tensilica processor with WiFi and native USB so it can run Arduino or CircuitPython code depending on your preference and application. The development board is now in stock and available to purchase priced at $18.50, features include:

– Just like its bigger brother TinyPICO, the TinyS2 has onboard LiPo battery charging

– 4MB of flash

– Onboard RGB LED that can be shut down to reduce deep sleep current

– A generous 700mA output 3.3V regulator.

– TinyS2 also has 2MB of extra PSRAM on top of the 320K SRAM and 17 GPIO broken out.

– TinyS2 is 17.8mm wide and 41mm long.

“The ESP32-S2 is a highly integrated, low-power, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi System-on-Chip (SoC) solution that now has built-in native USB as well as some other interesting new technologies like Time of Flight distance measurements. With its state-of-the-art power and RF performance, this SoC is an ideal choice for a wide variety of application scenarios relating to the Internet of Things (IoT), wearable electronics, and smart homes.”

Source : Adafruit

