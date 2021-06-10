Newsmay AC8 fanless mini PC from $110



If you are in the market for a new fanless mini PC you may be interested in the Newsmay AC8, recently launched and now available to purchase via wholesale from as low as $110 for the barebones model equipped with an Intel Celeron N5095 Jasper Lake processor. The internal components of the mini PC are kept cool thanks to a hexagonal honeycomb grille on the top, featuring a similar design to that of the Zotac’s ZBOX C-series fanless computers. Configurations available include:

6W Celeron N4500 dual-core chip with 1.1 GHz base/2.8 GHz boost

6WCeleron N5100 quad-core chip with 1.1 GHz/2.8 GHz boost

6W Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core chip with 1.1 GHz base/3.3 GHz boost

10W Celeron N4505 dual-core chip with 2 GHz base/2.9 GHz boost

10W Celeron N5105 quad-core chip w/2 GHz base/2.9 GHz boost

10W Pentium Silver N6005 quad-core chip w/2 GHz base/3.3 GHz boost

15W Celeron N5095 quad-core chip w/2 GHz base/2.9 GHz boost

The AC8 supports can be connected to 3 displays simultaneously or provide synchronized vision via Display port(4K/60Hz), HDMI (4K60Hz) and D-Sub (FHD@30Hz), expanding desktop by multiplying your screen area and features a M.2 2230 slot for an optional wireless card if desired.

Source : Liliputing : Newsmay : AndroidPCTV : AndroidPC.es

