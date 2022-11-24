New Zenvo TSR with 1,360 HP sold out before launch

Zenvo has announced that their latest supercar, the Zenvo TSR has already sold out even before the car has launched.

The TSR comes with some serious power, the car has a massive 1,360 horsepower and it has a limited top speed of 263 miles per hour or 424 kp/h.

Zenvo Automotive has revealed images and technical specifications of its TSR-GT, of which it will make just three, all allocated and already sold to hypercar collectors. Created to achieve a higher top speed and generate more proportional aerodynamic stability than ever before, the TSR-GT features a new touring-style design, and an enhanced 1,360 bhp Power Pack.

Designed and engineered to achieve a greater top speed due to its reduced drag, the TSR-GT features a subtle body re-styling alongside an all-new power upgrade. The engine, which features a new, in-house developed TS Power Pack, takes the TSR-GT to 1,360 bhp (from 1,177bhp of the standard TSR-S). Combined with a longer final drive fitted to the factory-developed Zenvo helical-cut dog-engagement transmission, a limited top speed of 424 kp/h / 263 mph (up from 325 kp/h / 202 mph of the TSR-S) is achieved.

