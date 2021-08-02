New “Premium Lite” YouTube advert free subscription being tested

Google has started testing a new premium YouTube subscription plan for its advert free YouTube service in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. The new YouTube Premium Lite subscription service costs €6.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time, providing an advertising freeway to view YouTube videos. Throughout Europe YouTube’s existing Premium plan is priced at €11.99 a month.

The new YouTube Premium Lite subscription service includes advert free viewing when using the main web browser application as well as games consoles, Android, iOS and smart TVs as well as the YouTube Kids application. Although it does not include any YouTube Music benefits such as advert free listening and doesn’t include other premium features such as background playback or the ability to download YouTube content to watch off-line.

“In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we’re testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs €6.99/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube.”

YouTube says that the current pricing is an experimental phase and that it is considering rolling out more plans based on audience feedback. As soon as more details are released by Google and the team at YouTube we will keep you up to speed as always. The new “Premium Lite” YouTube plan was noticed by a ResetEra user after which the official YouTube team confirmed the offering in a statement to the Verge website.

Source : Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals