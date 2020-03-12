New York Motor Show moved to August

A number of events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, like the Geneva Motor Show and now the New York Motor Show has been rescheduled for August.

The 2020 New York Motor Show will now take place between the 28th of August 2020 and the 6th of September 2020.

“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus,” said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show.

“For 120 years, ‘the show must go on’ has been heavily embedded in our DNA, and while the decision to move the show dates didn’t come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event. We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event,” Schienberg added.

Source New York Auto Show

