New Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphones launching March 29th

Xiaomi is planning to add some new models to its Xiaomi Mi 11 range, this will include a new Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite and a Mi 11 Ultra.

The three new handsets will be made official at a press event later this month and now the company has revealed that the event will take place on the 29th of March.

The 2021 #XiaomiMegaLaunch is coming soon! We can’t wait to see you at our Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch on Monday, March 29th, at 19:30 (GMT+8). This is one launch you really better not miss! pic.twitter.com/Y6rA5Wrxyf — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 22, 2021

We will have full details on the new Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite smartphones when they are made official at the press event on the 29th of March.

Source Xiaomi /Twitter, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals