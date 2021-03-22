Geeky Gadgets

New Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphones launching March 29th

Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphones

Xiaomi is planning to add some new models to its Xiaomi Mi 11 range, this will include a new Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite and a Mi 11 Ultra.

The three new handsets will be made official at a press event later this month and now the company has revealed that the event will take place on the 29th of March.

We will have full details on the new Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite smartphones when they are made official at the press event on the 29th of March.

