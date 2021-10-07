New UA Volt audio interfaces add classic studio sounds to your music at an affordable price

Universal Audio has introduced its new Volt USB audio interfaces designed for Windows computers, Mac, iPhone and iPad bringing classic studio sounds with Vintage Mic Preamp mode, 76 Compressor and complimentary audio software. The new Volt audio interfaces and Studio Packs are available for pre-order from select Universal Audio retailers, and will be generally available throughout the United States during November 2021.

All Volt interfaces feature a Vintage Mic Preamp mode inspired by the mic/line preamp in UA’s 610 tube console. A UA exclusive, Volt’s tube emulation circuitry allows users to dial in rich, full sound on vocals and instruments. “Volt 76 models feature a built-in 76 Compressor an innovative analog circuit based on UA’s iconic 1176 with easy-to-use presets for adding clarity and punch to voice, guitar, and other sources”.

Features of the new Universal Audio Volt Key audio interfaces :

– USB 2.0 audio interfaces with 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion for Mac, PC, iPad, and iPhone

– Vintage Mic Preamp mode for recording vocals and instruments with the sound of a classic UA tube preamp

– Built-in 76 Compressor adds clarity and punch to voice, guitar, and other sources with analog circuit based on UA’s 1176

– Suite of audio software including Ableton, Melodyne, UJAM’s Virtual Drummer, Marshall, Ampeg, and more

– Volt Studio Packs include Volt 2 or Volt 276, a condenser mic with XLR cable, and closed-back headphones

– USB bus powered with compatible devices*

– 48V phantom power for condenser microphones

– Direct Monitoring for latency-free recording

– 1-in/1-out MIDI connections

– USB-C to USB-A cable included

Source : Universal Audio

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals