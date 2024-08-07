New Volkswagen Golf R Starts at £43,320

The new Volkswagen Golf R series is set to make a significant impact on the automotive industry, captivating enthusiasts with its exceptional performance and state-of-the-art features. This series, which includes the Golf GTI Clubsport, Golf R, Golf R Estate, and Golf R Black Edition, represents some of the most powerful production cars ever created by Volkswagen. The Golf R series is designed to cater to those who demand the ultimate driving experience, combining raw power with precision engineering and innovative technology.

Performance and Features

The Volkswagen Golf R series is engineered to deliver unparalleled performance on the road. The Golf GTI Clubsport is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol TSI engine, which generates an impressive 300 PS and enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 5.6 seconds. For those seeking even more power, the Golf R and R Estate models feature a 333 PS engine, providing an extra boost of adrenaline. The Golf R Black Edition takes performance to the next level, offering a top speed of 168 mph when equipped with the R performance package, making it the ultimate choice for speed enthusiasts.

In addition to their remarkable performance capabilities, the Golf R series vehicles are equipped with a range of advanced features that enhance the driving experience. The 12.9-inch touch display provides easy access to the car’s infotainment system, while the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights ensure optimal visibility in all driving conditions. The Golf GTI Clubsport also offers comfort and convenience features such as adaptive cruise control, keyless access and start, heated front seats, and three-zone air conditioning, making it a well-rounded choice for daily driving.

Pricing and Availability

The new Volkswagen Golf R series is now available for order at Volkswagen UK Retailers, with deliveries expected to commence in the near future. The Golf GTI Clubsport has a starting price of £41,655, while the Golf R begins at £43,320. For those who prefer the added practicality of an estate body style, the Golf R Estate is priced at £44,685. The range-topping Golf R Black Edition, with its exclusive styling and performance enhancements, is available for £44,570. All prices include VAT and are on-the-road recommended retail prices, ensuring transparency for potential buyers.

Specifications

Each model within the Volkswagen Golf R series offers a unique set of specifications tailored to meet the needs and preferences of different drivers:

Golf GTI Clubsport: This model is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol TSI engine, delivering 300 PS and allowing a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 5.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 155 mph and features a 12.9-inch touch display, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, adaptive cruise control, keyless access and start, heated front seats, and three-zone air conditioning.

Golf R: The Golf R is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 333 PS, allowing it to reach 62 mph from a standstill in just 4.6 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, but can be increased to 167 mph with the optional R-Performance package. The Golf R also features a 12.9-inch touch display, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, DCC adaptive chassis control, and 4MOTION all-wheel drive for enhanced traction and handling.

Golf R Estate: The Golf R Estate shares the same powerful engine and performance capabilities as the Golf R, but offers the added practicality of an estate body style. It can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 4.6 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph, which can be increased to 167 mph with the R-Performance package. The Golf R Estate also features a 12.9-inch touch display, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, DCC adaptive chassis control, and 4MOTION all-wheel drive.

Golf R Black Edition: The range-topping Golf R Black Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 333 PS, allowing a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 168 mph. It features a 12.9-inch touch display, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, and the R performance package as standard. The Black Edition is distinguished by its black 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels and darkened styling cues, giving it a menacing and sporty appearance.

In conclusion, the new Volkswagen Golf R series represents the ultimate expression of performance and technology within the Golf family. With its powerful engines, advanced features, and exclusive styling, the Golf R series caters to discerning drivers who demand the very best. Whether you opt for the Golf GTI Clubsport, Golf R, Golf R Estate, or the range-topping Golf R Black Edition, you can expect an exhilarating driving experience that combines power, precision, and innovative technology. As Volkswagen continues to push the boundaries of innovation and performance, the Golf R series stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering vehicles that excite and inspire.

