New Volkswagen Amarok unveiled

The new Amarok is finally here, making a clear statement for its drivers: All roads are the destination.

Fundamentally reimagined, the new Amarok defines the premium segment at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with its modern technology and redesigned styling.

No matter where or when, the new Amarok, equipped with its various modern driving assistance systems offers more support than any of its predecessors.

Its premium character is underlined by features such as ambient lighting and a top-end sound system from Harman Kardon. As an outdoor companion, it stands out with improved off-road capability and optional V6 power. For those looking for a robust and reliable commercial vehicle, its broad variety of new features, such as the 3.5t trailer coupling for all automatic transmissions and other convenient details, are ready for any challenges. Whatever the requirements may be: The new Amarok meets them effortlessly.