New Vauxhall Frontera Electric & Frontera Hybrid Start At £23,495

The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation as it moves towards more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions. Electric and hybrid vehicles have emerged as the frontrunners in this shift, offering a cleaner and more efficient alternative to traditional petrol-powered cars. However, one of the primary obstacles hindering the widespread adoption of these vehicles has been their higher cost compared to their petrol counterparts. Vauxhall, a renowned British car manufacturer, is taking steps to address this issue with the introduction of the New Frontera Electric and Frontera Hybrid, both available at an affordable starting price of £23,495.

Breaking the Price Barrier

Vauxhall’s decision to offer the New Frontera Electric and Frontera Hybrid at a competitive price point is a catalyst in the electric and hybrid vehicle market. By eliminating the typical price disparity between these vehicles and their petrol equivalents, Vauxhall is making sustainable transportation more accessible to a wider range of consumers. This move is expected to encourage more people to consider switching to electric or hybrid cars, as the upfront cost is no longer a significant barrier.

The New Frontera is available in two trim levels: Design and GS. The entry-level Design models start at £23,495 for both the electric and hybrid versions, providing an affordable option for those looking to embrace sustainable driving. For those seeking additional features and amenities, the GS models are available at a starting price of £25,895. This pricing structure ensures that there is an option to suit various budgets and preferences.

Impressive Performance and Range

Despite its affordable price tag, the New Vauxhall Frontera does not compromise on performance or range. The Frontera Hybrid is equipped with a 1.2-liter turbo engine, available in two configurations: 100 horsepower and 136 horsepower. This allows drivers to choose the level of power that best suits their needs. The hybrid powertrain offers a balance between efficiency and performance, making it an attractive option for those who want to reduce their carbon footprint without sacrificing driving enjoyment.

For those who prefer a fully electric driving experience, the Frontera Electric features an impressive range of up to 186 miles on a single charge. This range is more than sufficient for most daily commutes and errands, eliminating the need for frequent charging. When a charge is required, the Frontera Electric can be recharged from 20% to 80% in just 26 minutes using a 100kW rapid charger. This quick charging capability adds convenience and flexibility to electric vehicle ownership.

Advanced Features and Technology

The New Vauxhall Frontera is not only affordable and efficient but also comes packed with advanced features and technology. The interior of the vehicle showcases Vauxhall’s Pure Panel cockpit, which includes two 10-inch widescreens that provide a sleek and modern interface for the driver and passengers. The infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, allowing seamless integration with smartphones. Additionally, the Frontera offers wireless smartphone charging, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables.

In terms of driver assistance features, the New Frontera comes well-equipped. Standard features include rear parking sensors, a rear-view parking camera, cruise control with speed limiter, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and driver attention alert. These features enhance safety and convenience, making driving a more enjoyable and stress-free experience.

For those who opt for the GS models, additional features are available, such as electronic climate control, Intelli-Seat front seats, front parking sensors, blind spot alert, and an electro-chromatic rear-view mirror. These premium features add an extra level of comfort and sophistication to the driving experience.

Comprehensive Support and Benefits

Vauxhall is committed to supporting its customers throughout their electric and hybrid vehicle ownership journey. The company offers a comprehensive Plug & Go package, which includes a free Octopus Energy Ohme Pro wallbox and installation. This offer makes it convenient for customers to charge their vehicles at home, ensuring a seamless transition to electric or hybrid driving.

Furthermore, Vauxhall provides a battery warranty for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This warranty offers peace of mind to customers, assuring them that their vehicle’s battery is covered against defects or performance issues. Additionally, the Plug & Go package includes three years of roadside assistance, providing support in case of any unexpected issues or emergencies..

Summary

The New Vauxhall Frontera Electric and Frontera Hybrid represent a significant step forward in making sustainable transportation more accessible and affordable. By offering these vehicles at a competitive price point, Vauxhall is breaking down the barriers that have previously hindered the widespread adoption of electric and hybrid cars. With impressive performance, advanced features, and comprehensive support, the Frontera is an attractive option for those looking to embrace a cleaner and more efficient mode of transportation.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Vauxhall’s commitment to electrification and its efforts to provide affordable electric and hybrid options demonstrate its leadership in the transition towards sustainable mobility. The New Frontera Electric and Frontera Hybrid are just the beginning of Vauxhall’s journey towards a greener future, and they serve as a compelling example of how affordability and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Source Vauxhall



