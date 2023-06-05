New Toyta Yaris gets more hybrid options

Toyota has announced that it is expanding the hybrid options for the new Toyota Yaris, the existing Hybrid 115 model was the previous hybrid version, and there is now also a new option as well, the Hybrid 130 which offers faster acceleration.

The models now come with the GR Sport and Premier Edition range, these two versions come with slightly different specifications and features, you can see more details on this below.

Toyota today announces a series of improvements and enhancements that will further strengthen its Yaris Hybrid hatchback range, increasing the market appeal of a model range that has proved an outstanding success for the brand. A significant programme of performance, safety and styling upgrades will ensure the model presents class-leading qualities in its area of the highly competitive B-segment in Europe.

As well as strengthening the power and performance of the hybrid electric powertrain to give European customers more choice and increasing the scope of the advanced active safety and driver assistance systems, Toyota is introducing a completely new digital dimension to the car. The comprehensive package includes a customisable driver’s instrument display, a more powerful and intuitive multimedia system, convenient and stable connectivity and, for the first time, a hands-free digital key to access and start the car.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota Yaris over at the Toyota website at the link below, the cars get a range of other updates, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Toyota



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals