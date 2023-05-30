Toyota GR Corolla H2 to race with liquid hydrogen

Toyota has announced that the Toyota GR Corolla H2 will be the world’s first car to race powered by liquid hydrogen fuel. The car took part in the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2023 Round 2 NAPAC Fuji SUPER TEC 24 Hours Race , which took place from May 26 to 28th.

Since May 2021, TMC has competed with a similar hydrogen-powered GR Corolla H2 Concept in Japan by using gaseous hydrogen. Shifting to liquid hydrogen is a big step forward in the development, making the car more competitive.

The liquid hydrogen also makes the pitstops quicker and more efficient, as refuelling can be done in the same pit area as gasoline-powered vehicles. By using liquid hydrogen as fuel, the equipment previously necessary to produce compressed gaseous hydrogen – such as compressors and pre-coolers for cooling hydrogen – are no longer needed.

As a result, the area needed to install the station can be four times smaller compared to stations for gaseous hydrogen. In addition, since there is no longer the need to pressurise when filling, multiple vehicles can be filled in succession.

You can find out more information about the liquid hydrogen-powered Toyota GR Corolla H2 over at the Toyota website at the link below, this is teh first time the fuel has been used during a race by Toyota.

