New Toyota Yaris GR Sport unveiled

Toyota has announced the launch of a new version of its popular Yaris GR, the Toyota Yaris GR Sport, and the car will land in Europe in the second quarter of 2022.

The Toyota Yaris GR Sport comes with tuned suspension, bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels, a G-motif mesh grille, and more.

The Yaris GR Sport is available with Toyota’s 1.5-litre self-charging hybrid electric powertrain. The front and rear suspension systems have been upgraded with the shock absorbers optimised to react quicker at lower speeds, improving steering response and ride comfort. The rear springs have been tuned to suppress body tilt or wheel lift under acceleration and braking.

The car’s body rigidity has been strengthened with additional underfloor bracing on each side, improving handling and stability. Aerodynamic performance has also been addressed with additional liners in the front and rear wheel arches to reduce drag.

The Yaris GR Sport is fitted with bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels, distinguished by red accent lines that reinforce the model’s Gazoo Racing association. The front grille has a new mesh design featuring a “G” motif pattern and at the rear there is a new T-shaped rear diffuser.

Customers have the option of a new Dynamic Grey exterior paint finish that’s exclusive to the model.

