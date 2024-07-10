New Toyota Yaris Cross Gets Official

The Toyota Yaris Cross has emerged as a standout vehicle in the compact SUV market, thanks to its innovative dual hybrid powertrain strategy. This approach offers customers a unique choice between two distinct hybrid powertrains, catering to a wide range of preferences in terms of efficiency and performance. The Yaris Cross aims to attract buyers who are looking to downsize their vehicle without sacrificing power or driving experience.

The compact SUV segment has seen significant growth in recent years, with many consumers seeking the practicality and versatility of an SUV in a smaller, more manageable package. The Yaris Cross capitalizes on this trend by offering a compelling combination of features, including its hybrid powertrains, advanced technology, and comprehensive safety systems.

Two Hybrid Powertrains: Balancing Efficiency and Performance

One of the key selling points of the Toyota Yaris Cross is its choice of two hybrid powertrains. The 129bhp version features Toyota’s 1.5-litre full hybrid system, which has been enhanced with a new transaxle and a more powerful electric motor-generator. These upgrades result in a 12% increase in total system output, providing faster acceleration and improved overtaking performance compared to the standard hybrid powertrain.

The enhanced hybrid system also achieves impressive fuel efficiency and emissions figures. With a best-in-class CO2 emission rate of 109-115g/km and a fuel economy of 58.8mpg, the Yaris Cross is an environmentally friendly choice for both urban and highway driving. These figures demonstrate Toyota’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its vehicles without compromising on performance.

For customers who prioritize efficiency over performance, the Yaris Cross also offers a 114bhp 1.5 Hybrid FWD powertrain. While not as powerful as the 129bhp version, this option still provides a smooth and efficient driving experience, making it an excellent choice for those who primarily use their vehicle for city driving or short commutes.

Pricing and Trim Levels: Options for Every Budget

The Toyota Yaris Cross is available in several trim levels, each offering a different combination of features and amenities. The entry-level Icon trim, priced at £25,530, comes equipped with the 114bhp 1.5 Hybrid FWD powertrain and includes standard features such as LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance technologies.

Moving up the range, the Design, Excel, and GR Sport trims offer additional features and styling elements, such as larger alloy wheels, premium interior materials, and sportier exterior design cues. The top-of-the-line Premiere Edition, priced at £34,885, comes with the 129bhp 1.5 Hybrid AWD powertrain and includes a host of luxury features, such as a panoramic roof, leather upholstery, and a JBL premium sound system.

Regardless of the trim level chosen, all Toyota Yaris Cross models come with Toyota’s comprehensive warranty protection, offering up to 10 years or 100,000 miles of coverage. This extensive warranty demonstrates Toyota’s confidence in the quality and reliability of its vehicles and provides peace of mind for buyers.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

In addition to its hybrid powertrains, the Toyota Yaris Cross features a range of advanced technologies designed to enhance the driving experience and ensure the safety of its occupants. The vehicle features a fully digital user experience, with a 12.3-inch driver’s combimeter that displays essential information in a clear and easy-to-read format. The Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system provides seamless integration with smartphones, allowing drivers to access their favorite apps and services on the go.

Safety is a top priority in the Yaris Cross, with the latest Toyota Safety Sense systems included as standard. These systems include features such as Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The vehicle also offers Proactive Driving Assist, which helps to prevent accidents by providing gentle steering and braking inputs when necessary, and an Emergency Driving Stop System that can bring the car to a safe stop in the event of an emergency.

A Versatile Addition to the Toyota Lineup

The Toyota Yaris Cross is a welcome addition to the company’s lineup, offering a compelling option for buyers in the compact SUV segment. With its choice of two hybrid powertrains, advanced technology, and comprehensive safety features, the Yaris Cross is well-positioned to compete with other vehicles in its class.

Toyota has a long history of producing reliable, efficient, and innovative vehicles, and the Yaris Cross is no exception. As consumers continue to prioritize practicality, versatility, and environmental responsibility in their vehicle choices, the Yaris Cross is poised to make a significant impact on the market.

For those interested in exploring the Toyota Yaris Cross further or considering other Toyota models, the official Toyota website provides a wealth of information, including detailed specifications, pricing, and local dealership information. With a wide range of vehicles to choose from, Toyota offers something for every driver, whether they prioritize efficiency, performance, or a combination of both.

Source Toyota



