New Toyota Supra GR manual now available to buy in the UK

The new Toyota Supra GR manual is now available to buy in the UK, Toyota has been showing the cart off at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Toyota is launching some special edition models that come with some Matt White paint, a tan leather interior and black accents.

Toyota ambassadors will also be present throughout the festival (23 to 26 June) to answer questions and guide people through the sales process on the spot so that when seeing the car in the metal for the first time, they can place their order there and then.

Customers can also visit their local Toyota showroom to initiate an online purchase, or they can use their own smartphone, tablet or computer. Sales through the Toyota national retail network will open on 27 June.

Toyota has engineered a dedicated six-speed gearbox and a new clutch for the GR Supra’s 335bhp turbocharged straight-six engine, a move that is certain to please purists who value the special driving experience that comes with a manual transmission. Its introduction means each model in Toyota’s “power of three” line-up of GR models – GR Supra, the new GR86 coupe and World Rally-bred GR Yaris – is available with a stick-shift.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota Supra GR manual at the link below, pricing start at £49.595.

Source Toyota

