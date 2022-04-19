New Thor Love and Thunder Trailer released (Video)

Marvel has released a new trailer for the next Thor movie, Thor Love and Thunder, the movie picks up where Thor Ragnarok left off.

The new Thor movie is coming this July and it will be released to movie theaters on the 8th of July 2022 worldwide.

The movie will see Natalie Portman return as Jane Foster, she can be seen in the photo above wearing a winged helmet and wielding Mjolnir, so this could be interesting, let’s find out some more in the new trailer.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late

The new Thor Love and Thunder trailer certainly looks interesting, the movie will launch worldwide on the 8th of July 2022.

Source Marvel / YouTube

