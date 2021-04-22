New special edition Ferrari 812 Superfast shown off in photos

Ferrari has revealed some photos of its new special edition Ferrari 812 Superfast, the exact name for the car has not been revealed as yet.

The special edition Ferrari 812 Superfast will come with an naturally aspirated 6.5 litre V12 engine and it will come with a massive 819 horsepower, this is up 30 horsepower over the standard car.

The new model is the ultimate expression of Ferrari’s concept of an extreme front-engined berlinetta, honing the characteristics of the critically-acclaimed 812 Superfast to a level never seen before. The result is a car that encapsulates and epitomises the company’s 70-plus years of experience on the world’s circuits, drawing on its thoroughbred sports car DNA to deliver a perfect marriage of performance, form, and function. Aimed at Ferrari’s most passionate collectors and connoisseurs, it features numerous uncompromising engineering solutions to guarantee peerless driving pleasure.

As is the case with all Ferrari’s cars, the most striking feature lies at its very heart: in this instance the latest evolution of Maranello’s legendary 65° V12 engine, which reaches the highest output of any Ferrari road-car engine – 830 cv – and revs to 9,500 rpm, again the highest of any Ferrari ICE. The use of state-of-the-art materials, the redesign of many of the engine’s key components, a new valve timing mechanism and a new exhaust system are just some of the technical solutions that allow the most noble of Ferrari engines to deliver performance levels that are unprecedented in the V12 segment.

Source Ferrari, Top Gear

