New Smart #1 EV to cost £35,950 in the UK

We recently got to see the new Smart #3 and now we have some details on another new Smart car, the Smart #1 EV. The new Smart #1 will launch in the UK this summer and the car will start at £35,950.

There will be a total of three model options at launch, the Pro+, the Premium, and the Brabus, pricing wise the Pro+ model will start at £35,950, the Premium version will start at £38,950 and the Brabus model will cost £43,450.

The new all-electric smart #1 will arrive on UK shores later this summer, signalling the start of an exciting new era for the smart brand. The compact SUV offers unprecedented levels of design and build quality in addition to an exceptionally well-equipped standard specification. Initially available in three production variants – Pro+, Premium and BRABUS – as well as a highly exclusive Launch Edition, the #1 is priced from just £35,950 on the road (OTR), underscoring smart’s dedication to offering remarkable value for money.

Marking a new chapter for smart off the road as well as on it, the #1 is the first car to be available online through smart’s direct-to-customer service in addition to its nationwide retailer network, as the brand continues to build on its foundations as a leading light in affordable and accessible electric vehicles.

The Pro+ and Premium models will come with 20 kW of power and the Brabos model will have 315 kW of power, this model will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.9 seconds. You can find out information about the new Smart #1 EV over at the Smart website at the link below,

