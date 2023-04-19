New Smart #3 SUV gets official

Smart has unveiled its first SUV, the new Smart #3 SUV, this is the company’s second electric vehicle, although as yet no details on what sort of range or performance the car will have been revealed.

The car was made official at Auto Shanghai and it looks interesting from the photos, the interior of the car also looks impressive, more details on this new electric SUV are below.

The design of the smart #3 is defined by seamless, smooth lines and athletic curves, aimed at enhancing its aerodynamic performance. The body is further accentuated with numerous detailing. At the front, slimmed down CyberSparks LED headlights are paired with a distinctive “shark nose” and A-shape wide grill. On the sides, the prominent two-tone roof meets with the signature line that resembles a tensed bow, creating a smooth, elegant sporty fastback silhouette. The spoiler, C-pillar and the rear fender combined with the bumper create a modern curvature and taillights with pixelated elements support the premium feeling.

In the interior, the cockpit takes up the sporty energy with circular shapes evocative of turbine intakes, embedding voluminous elements throughout a calm and stylish architecture. The sculpted dashboard flows seamlessly into a high console, housing the central cockpit, a 12.8-inch elevated central screen.

You can find out more details about the new Smart #3 SUV electric vehicle at the link below, as soon as we get some information on performance and range, we will let you know.

Source Smart





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals