New Skoda Kodiaq RS Unleashes 265 HP

The automotive world is abuzz with the arrival of the all-new Škoda Kodiaq RS, a vehicle that is set to redefine power and style in the highly competitive SUV segment. At the heart of this dynamic vehicle lies a robust 2.0 TSI EVO petrol engine, capable of delivering an impressive 195 kW (265 hp), making it a true powerhouse among its peers. However, the Kodiaq RS is not solely focused on raw power; it also features a striking design that is sure to turn heads on the road. The exterior features RS-specific details, such as glossy black accents and a distinctive front grille adorned with a sleek horizontal light strip, showcasing Škoda’s commitment to blending sportiness with everyday practicality.

Design and Features

The Škoda Kodiaq RS makes a bold statement with its sporty bumpers, commanding 20-inch Elias alloy wheels, and an array of eight captivating exterior finishes, including the eye-catching Bronx Gold Metallic. This stunning color option adds a touch of sophistication and uniqueness to the vehicle’s already impressive aesthetics. The Kodiaq RS’s design is further elevated by the inclusion of advanced LED Matrix beam headlights, which not only provide exceptional illumination but also contribute to the vehicle’s modern and technologically advanced appearance. At the rear, a red decorative strip elegantly links the LED rear lights, creating a cohesive and stylish look.

Stepping inside the Kodiaq RS, occupants are greeted by a carefully crafted interior that offers two distinct Design Selections. Each selection features sports seats with integrated headrests, providing both comfort and support during spirited driving. The seats are adorned with premium upholstery options, ensuring a luxurious feel throughout the cabin. The driver is treated to a state-of-the-art 10-inch Virtual Cockpit, which displays essential information in a clear and customizable format. Additionally, a free-standing 10-inch infotainment screen takes center stage, offering seamless connectivity and access to a wide range of features and functions, guaranteeing a modern and connected driving experience.

Pricing and Availability

For those eager to experience the power and sophistication of the Škoda Kodiaq RS, the vehicle is readily available for purchase at authorized Škoda dealerships worldwide. It is important to note that pricing for the Kodiaq RS varies depending on the chosen Design Selection and any additional options selected, such as the comprehensive Technology package, which includes an upgraded 13-inch infotainment display. To obtain detailed pricing information and explore the various customization options available, interested customers are encouraged to visit their local Škoda dealership. The knowledgeable sales staff will be more than happy to assist in configuring the perfect Kodiaq RS to suit individual preferences and requirements.

Specifications

Engine: The Kodiaq RS is powered by a potent 2.0 TSI EVO petrol engine, delivering an impressive 195 kW (265 hp) of power, ensuring exhilarating performance on the road.

on the road. Transmission: The vehicle is equipped with a smooth and responsive 7-speed DSG transmission, which seamlessly transfers power to all four wheels through an advanced all-wheel drive system.

Exterior: The exterior of the Kodiaq RS is adorned with glossy black accents and striking 20-inch Elias alloy wheels, creating a bold and sporty appearance.

Lighting: The vehicle features innovative LED Matrix beam headlights and LED rear lights with animated indicators, providing excellent visibility and a touch of modern flair.

Interior: The Kodiaq RS offers two distinct Design Selections for the interior, each featuring a 10-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 10-inch infotainment screen for a high-tech and immersive driving experience.

driving experience. Sound System: Audiophiles will appreciate the premium Canton sound system, which delivers crystal-clear audio throughout the cabin.

Driving Modes: The Kodiaq RS offers a range of driving modes, including Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow, and Off-Road, allowing drivers to tailor the vehicle’s performance to their preferences and driving conditions.

Brakes: The vehicle is equipped with ventilated brake discs and two-piston calipers on the front axle, ensuring confident and reliable braking performance.

performance. Paint Options: Customers can choose from eight stunning exterior finishes, including the eye-catching Bronx Gold Metallic, to personalize their Kodiaq RS.

Explore More

For automotive enthusiasts and discerning drivers seeking the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and technology, the Škoda Kodiaq RS presents a compelling option. Beyond its impressive engine and striking design, the Kodiaq RS offers a host of features that cater to a wide range of needs and preferences.

Performance-minded individuals will appreciate the vehicle’s advanced Dynamic Chassis Control, which continuously adapts the suspension to provide optimal handling and ride comfort in various driving conditions. This innovative system, coupled with the customizable driving modes, allows drivers to tailor the Kodiaq RS’s performance to their specific desires, whether it be maximizing fuel efficiency in Eco mode or unleashing the vehicle’s full potential in Sport mode.

Families and tech-savvy drivers will find the Kodiaq RS’s spacious interior and innovative infotainment options particularly appealing. The vehicle’s generous proportions ensure ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for weekend getaways or daily errands. The advanced infotainment system, with its large touchscreen display and intuitive interface, keeps occupants connected and entertained throughout their journey, while the Virtual Cockpit provides the driver with a wealth of information at a glance.

In summary, the Škoda Kodiaq RS is a vehicle that refuses to compromise, offering a perfect synergy of power, style, and functionality. Its combination of a potent engine, striking design, advanced technology, and versatile features make it a compelling choice for those seeking a truly exceptional SUV. Whether conquering city streets or embarking on adventurous journeys, the Kodiaq RS is poised to leave a lasting impression on drivers and passengers alike.

