HyperHedra mesmerizing infinity LED lights adapts to the beat of your music

The Hyperspace company, known for their innovative LED light products, has once again return to its crowdfunding roots with the introduction of two new mesmerizing products – the HyperHedron and the HyperPyramid. These unique light products are the latest addition to Hyperspace’s line of infinity LED lighting, and they carry forward the company’s legacy of transforming mathematical symmetry into a form of artistic expression.

Hyperspace’s journey into the art of LED lighting began as a Kickstarter project in August 2018. The project, named HyperCube, quickly garnered the attention and support of the crowdfunding community. The HyperCube’s meteoric success led to thousands of products being backed and over 10,000 HyperCubes delivered across the globe, paving the way for Hyperspace to continue its innovative work in the realm of LED lighting.

Early bird backer pledges are now available for the unique LED lighting project from roughly $140 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the typical retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Our HyperTech is out of this world, but don’t just take our word for it! We’ve shipped over 10,000 HyperLights across the stars, and our backers are star-struck. We are being as realistic as possible with our project timeline. The design is nearly finished, and we are working on the final revisions. We expect to have the design finished shortly after the campaign ends, some time around Nov-Dec. Then, we will start the injection molding of our parts.”

The HyperHedron is an 11″ infinity tetrahedron with 120 high density LEDs.

The HyperPyramid is a 15″ infinity pyramid with 240 high density LEDs.

The HyperHedron, an 11″ infinity tetrahedron, features 120 high-density LEDs. Its counterpart, the HyperPyramid, is a 15″ infinity pyramid that boasts 240 high-density LEDs. These products are designed to automatically cycle through new patterns every minute, each one smoothly blending into the next. New colors are generated every 10 seconds, creating an infinite kaleidoscope of light and color designed to mesmerize and entrance.

The real magic of these products lies in their ability to transform math into light. Each pattern is custom-crafted to accentuate the symmetry of the hedra, turning abstract mathematical concepts into tangible, visual art. This unique approach to product design sets Hyperspace apart in the LED lighting industry.

But the HyperHedron and HyperPyramid are not just visually stunning; they are also designed to be interactive and responsive. They come with over 30 unique sound reactive patterns, specially designed to work with any kind of music. These patterns use a built-in microphone to analyze musical lows, mids, and highs, creating an ultra-responsive audio-visual lightshow. This feature, aptly named “Resonant Precession”, allows users to visualize and get lost in their music like never before. The lightshow is responsive and dynamic, changing and adapting to the rhythm and intensity of the music.

Infinity LED light

If the HyperHedra campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the HyperHedra Infinity lighting project look at the promotional video below.

Hyperspace’s HyperHedron and HyperPyramid are not merely products, but experiences. They embody the company’s innovative spirit and commitment to transforming mathematical concepts into visually stunning and interactive LED lightshows. Whether you are a music lover looking to enhance your audio experience or a visual art enthusiast seeking a unique light display, these products offer a mesmerizing blend of light and color.

“We have been working hard with our suppliers to prepare them for the new HyperHedra. We have expanded our supply chains and our factory is already ramped up from production of our previous HyperCube production lines. This is a conservative and very achievable timeline and we’ve taken everything into account. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the Infinity lighting, jump over to the official HyperHedra crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals