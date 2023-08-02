New Samsung Galaxy Studio opened in Busan at Gwangalli Beach

Samsung has opened a new Galaxy Studio at Busan at Gwangalli Beach in Korea and Samsung is showing off its latest technology at the studio including the new Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip smartphones.

Flip Side Market Busan was launched at Gwangalli Beach, one of Busan’s most popular areas. The storefront was initially hidden by giant mint curtains, sparking the curiosity of passerby even before its official opening.

The kickoff celebration welcomed Busan Mayor Heong-joon Park, National Assembly member Bongmin Jeon, ten Galaxy College Student Supporters from nearby universities and 20 World EXPO 2030 Busan supporters. The curtains were pulled back during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the storefront was revealed to an eager audience.

Visitors have a chance to personalize their trial Galaxy Z series devices with accessories and write encouraging messages for Busan to host the World EXPO 2030. In addition, they can enjoy a wide range of customization options, such as foldable phone cases highlighting Busan’s attractions and custom Boogi NFC stickers for the Galaxy Z Flip5’s Cover Screen.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Studio that has been opened by Samsung in Busan at Gwangalli Beach in Korea over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals