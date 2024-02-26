New Samsung Galaxy Ring details revealed

There have been rumors about a new Apple Ring and now Samsung has revealed that they are working on the Samsung Galaxy Ring and the device is coming later this year, they have a working prototype of the device which you can see in the photo above.

Not many details about the new Galaxy Ring have been revealed as yet, although the device is part of Samsung’s vision for improving health and wellness, you can see more details on what Samsung has to say about the device below.

Mobile devices will become the primary access point for AI, and through Samsung Galaxy — with our broad and comprehensive product portfolio, heritage of innovation and philosophy of open collaboration — we’re well positioned to accelerate its global expansion. That’s why we’re thrilled to be introducing Samsung Galaxy Ring later this year — bringing Samsung’s accumulated innovations to the smallest form for comfortable 24/7 wear. As a new addition to our wearables portfolio, Galaxy Ring will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness, empowering them with greater insights and more ways to understand themselves day and night. With Galaxy Ring, users can embrace an unrivalled experience during every step of their wellness journey, all while being delivered in lockstep with Samsung’s broader vision for a more connected, integrated and seamless digital wellness platform.

Samsung will continue to enrich and expand Galaxy AI experiences across our product categories and collaborations to bring forward mobile experiences that defy imagination. The launch of Galaxy Ring is just one of Samsung’s many initiatives that exemplifies this and delivers on our vision of improving the health and wellness of billions, starting at home, with you. Through the power of intelligence, partnerships and advanced technology, we’re helping more people better understand themselves and make the small changes that have a big impact, every day. With this, the power of Galaxy AI and many more exciting health and wellness solutions and updates on the horizon, we can’t wait for you to see what we have in store.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy ring and exactly what Samsung has planned for health and wellness devices in the future.

Source Samsung



