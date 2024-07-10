New Renault Symbioz Starts at £29,295 OT

The Renault Symbioz hybrid is set to transform the compact vehicle market with its impressive combination of versatility, advanced technology, and exceptional efficiency. As the latest addition to Renault’s renowned C-segment lineup, the Symbioz fills the gap between the popular Captur and the larger Austral models. This strategically positioned vehicle aims to cater to the diverse needs of both families and businesses, offering a modular design that adapts to various lifestyles and requirements.

At the heart of the Symbioz lies the innovative E-Tech full hybrid 145 powertrain, which delivers an unparalleled blend of performance and fuel economy. This innovative system harnesses the power of both a conventional petrol engine and an electric motor, resulting in seamless transitions between driving modes and optimized energy consumption. With the Symbioz, drivers can enjoy the best of both worlds: the convenience and familiarity of a petrol engine combined with the eco-friendliness and efficiency of an electric motor.

Pricing and Availability

Renault has made the Symbioz accessible to a wide range of customers by offering three distinct trim levels: techno, techno esprit Alpine, and iconic esprit Alpine. The base techno model, priced at a competitive £29,295 OTR, serves as an attractive entry point for those looking to embrace hybrid technology without breaking the bank. For those seeking additional features and a sportier flair, the techno esprit Alpine and iconic esprit Alpine trims are available at £31,295 and £33,295 OTR, respectively.

Customers eager to be among the first to experience the Renault Symbioz can place their orders now, with the first deliveries expected to commence in September 2024. This anticipated release date gives prospective buyers ample time to explore the various trim options and customize their Symbioz to suit their specific preferences and requirements.

Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the Renault Symbioz features an impressive E-Tech full hybrid 145 Auto powertrain, which combines a 1.6-liter petrol engine with an electric motor. This hybrid setup delivers a maximum power output of 105 kW (145 hp), ensuring a dynamic and responsive driving experience. The Symbioz’s lithium-ion battery, with a capacity of 1.26 kWh, powers the electric motor and enables the vehicle to operate in pure electric mode for short distances, further enhancing fuel efficiency.

The Symbioz’s advanced powertrain is complemented by a clutchless smart multimode gearbox, which offers six forward gears for smooth and seamless acceleration. This innovative transmission system optimizes power delivery and contributes to the vehicle’s impressive fuel consumption figures, with an estimated 60.1 mpg (WLTP).

In terms of environmental impact, the Renault Symbioz excels, with CO2 emissions ranging from 105 to 108 g/km (WLTP), depending on the chosen trim level. These low emission values not only reflect Renault’s commitment to sustainability but also make Symbioz an attractive choice for environmentally conscious consumers and businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Interior Versatility and Advanced Features

The Renault Symbioz’s interior is designed with versatility and comfort in mind. The spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers, while the sliding rear bench seat allows for flexible configuration of the interior space. With the rear seats in their rearmost position, the Symbioz features an impressive boot volume of 492 liters, which can be further expanded to 624 liters by sliding the seats forward. This adaptable layout makes the Symbioz ideal for accommodating a variety of cargo, from family luggage to business equipment.

In addition to its practical features, the Renault Symbioz is equipped with an array of advanced technologies that enhance both safety and convenience. The top-of-the-range iconic esprit Alpine trim comes standard with 24 innovative driving aids, ensuring a secure and confident driving experience. The Solarbay tinted glass roof adds a touch of elegance and allows natural light to flood the cabin, creating a pleasant and airy atmosphere.

For audiophiles, the Symbioz’s 9-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system delivers an immersive and high-quality sound experience. The OpenR Link multimedia system, powered by Google built-in, offers seamless connectivity and access to a wide range of apps and services, keeping occupants entertained and informed throughout their journey.

Conclusion

The Renault Symbioz hybrid represents a significant step forward in the compact vehicle segment, offering a compelling combination of versatility, efficiency, and advanced features. With its modular design, impressive fuel economy, and innovative technologies, the Symbioz caters to the diverse needs of both families and businesses.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve and embrace hybrid technology, the Renault Symbioz stands out as a frontrunner, setting a new benchmark for what a compact hybrid vehicle can achieve. Whether you prioritize environmental responsibility, practicality, or advanced features, the Symbioz delivers on all fronts, making it a compelling choice in an increasingly competitive market.

Source Renault



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals