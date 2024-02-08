Renault Symbioz Compact SUV launching this spring

Renault has revealed that they will launch a new compact SUV this spring and the car will be called the Renault Symbioz, a teaser photo of the rear of this new vehicle is above, the car will be a C-segment SUV.

Symbioz borrows from the French word ‘symbiose’, derived from the ancient Greek ‘symbiosis’, meaning ‘living together’. This is a value deeply rooted in the DNA of Renault, with the brand committed to producing vehicles that completely fulfil the mantra of “cars for living”.

It is a word that is similar in many languages: ‘symbiosis’ in English, ‘simbiose’ in Spanish and ‘simbiosi’ in Italian, making the name Symbioz easy to understand for a wide audience.

Sylvia Dos Santos, Head of Naming Strategy, Renault Marketing Division, said: “For this new compact family car, we wanted a name with human significance, expressing the close bond between a family and their car. The name Symbioz perfectly illustrates life with our vehicle, a place where passengers are as one with their vehicle and the environment.”

We look forward to finding out more details about the new Renault Symbioz compact SUV and seeing the car’s final design, you can find out more details about the car at the link below.

Source Renault



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals