New Red Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headphones launched

Samsung has launched a new red color options for their new Galaxy Buds Live headphones, which launched earlier this month with the Galaxy Note 20.

These new red Galaxy Buds Live are exclusive to South Korean wireless carrier KT, it is not clear as yet on whether this new color option will be available in other countries.

When the Galaxy Buds Live launched they were available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

The headphones come with Samsung Bixby voice activated assistant and Bluetooth 5.0, they feature a battery which will give you up to 8 hours of usage. As soon as we get some more details on whether Samsung will launch these headphones in other countries, we will let you guys know.

Source The Elec, Sammobile

