New Range Rover Sport SV unveiled

Land Rover has unveiled a new model in its Range Rover Sport lineup, the Range Rover Sport SV. This is the replacement for the SVR and the new SUV comes with a 4.4 litre turbocharged engine that produces 626 horsepower.

The new Range Rover Sport SV comes with up to 590 lb-ft of torque and it will have a 0 to 60 time of just 3.6 seconds, and the car comes with a top speed of 180 miles per hour and it features a 23-inch Carbon Fibre Wheel option.

New Range Rover Sport SV also features specially developed chassis components including a new rear subframe and new suspension links with revised geometry and compliance. A new electronically power-assisted steering rack has the fastest ratio of any Range Rover to date, for enhanced agility and feel. For the first time on a Range Rover, 305-section rear tyres are fitted, which are 20mm wider than the 285-section front tyres. This arrangement, with standard-fit Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tyres, enables a rear-biased dynamic setup enhancing grip, stability and traction. Increased rear roll stiffness also helps deliver immediate steering responses. Demonstrating the combined benefits of these technologies, New Range Rover Sport SV is capable of generating lateral acceleration in excess of 1.1G on all-season tyres. That represents a 22 per cent increase on the previous generation Range Rover Sport SVR on summer tyres and is comparable to track-focused sports cars.

You can find out more information about the new Range Rover Sport SV over at Land Rover at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing. Land Rover has said for the first year of production, the new Sport SV is only available to select clients to order by invitation, this is for the SV Edition One model.

Source Land Rover



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals