New Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo in action

Last week Porsche unveiled their new Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo and now we get to have a look at the cars in a new promo video from Porsche.

The video below gives us a look at the new Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo and we get to see some of the features of the car and more.

“The Taycan model range has grown steadily since its world premiere in 2019. Three body variants with up to five engine options offer something for everyone,” says Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan. “I am particularly pleased that we now also have a Taycan with the legendary GTS moniker. It is positioned above the Taycan 4S and below the Taycan Turbo derivatives, so it represents a real sweet spot in the range.” The Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo start from 131,834 and 132,786 euros (prices for Germany including 19 per cent VAT and country-specific equipment). Both model variants will roll out to dealers in the spring of 2022. Further engine options for the Sport Turismo will follow.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo and the Taycan GTS over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals