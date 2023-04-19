New Porsche Cayenne shown off on video

The new Porsche Cayenne was made official yesterday and now we have a video of the car in action, that gives us a look at the design of the latest Porsche SUV.

The new Cayenne now has a particularly expressive appearance. A new front end combined with more strongly arched wings, a new bonnet and technically appealing headlights emphasises the vehicle’s width. Three-dimensionally designed tail lights, uncluttered surfaces beneath and a new rear apron with integrated number plate holder characterise the rear end design of the new Cayenne. An expanded colour palette with three new colours, lightweight sports packages saving up to 33 kilograms for the Cayenne Coupé, and a new extensive range of 20, 21, and 22-inch wheels make it possible to individually and dynamically configure the new Cayenne.

Porsche has also introduced an air quality system in the new Cayenne. As standard, the vehicle uses predictive navigation data to detect approaching tunnel entrances and automatically activates air recirculation. Optionally, a sensor detects the level of fine dust particles in the air and passes it through the fine dust filter multiple times if necessary. Furthermore, an ioniser removes many germs and pollutants from the air, which is particularly beneficial for allergy sufferers.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Cayenne over at Porsche at the link below, the car is now available to order and pricing starts at £67,400 in the UK.

Source Porsche





