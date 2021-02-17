New Porsche 911 GT3 gets official

Porsche have unveiled their latest supercar, the Porsche 911 GT3 which is based on the 992 model of the 911 and comes with 503 horsepower.

The new 911 GT3 is powered by a six cylinder 4.0 naturally aspirated boxer engine, the car has a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time of just 3.4 seconds.

Despite a wider body, larger wheels and additional technical features, the weight of the new GT3 is on a par with its predecessor. With manual gearbox it weighs 1.418 kilograms, with PDK 1.435 kilograms. The front bonnet made of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), lightweight glass windows, optimised brake discs and forged light-alloy wheels ensure weight discipline, as does the cover for the rear seat compartment. The lightweight sports exhaust system reduces the weight by no less than ten kilograms. With infinitely electrically adjustable exhaust flaps, it harmonises a highly emotional sound experience with the Euro 6d ISC FCM (EU6 AP) emissions standard. The combined consumption of the 911 GT3 is 13.3 litres/100 km (PDK 12.4).

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 911 GT3 over at Porsche at the link below, the car will start at around £123,000.

Source Porsche

